Kazakhstan significantly boosts container transit along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. Kazakhstan has increased the transit of containers from China to EU countries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) by 3.4 times, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry, in order to increase the potential of the TITR, work continues to increase cargo transportation through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk.

Thus, based on the results of 4 months of this year (from January through April), the growth in traffic volumes on this route amounted to 15 percent. The rate of cargo vehicles through the port of Kuryk increased by 34 percent and containers through the port of Aktau by 27 percent.

In addition, this year it is planned to carry out dredging work in the port of Kuryk. This is necessary to ensure sufficient depth for ships to enter. During the working visit, representatives of the Committee of Railway and Water Transport got acquainted with the progress of preparatory work for dredging. Specialists will begin the main work in mid-summer of this year.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.