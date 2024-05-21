Türkiye transfers upgraded "Lachin" aircraft to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Su-25 ML aircraft, called "Lachin", was upgraded by Türkiye and transferred to Azerbaijan's Air Force, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The aircraft was upgraded by the Turkish Aerospace company.

To note, the main advantage of the KGK (Uninterruptible Power Supplies) technology provided on the "Lachin" aircraft is the ability to correctly direct the missile so that it can destroy a target at a distance of 110 kilometers from the launch site, as well as accurately target a missile launched from an altitude of more than 37 kilometers.

