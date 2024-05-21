Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Türkiye transfers upgraded "Lachin" aircraft to Azerbaijan

Society Materials 21 May 2024 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye transfers upgraded "Lachin" aircraft to Azerbaijan
Photo: SavunmaSanayİST

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Su-25 ML aircraft, called "Lachin", was upgraded by Türkiye and transferred to Azerbaijan's Air Force, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The aircraft was upgraded by the Turkish Aerospace company.

To note, the main advantage of the KGK (Uninterruptible Power Supplies) technology provided on the "Lachin" aircraft is the ability to correctly direct the missile so that it can destroy a target at a distance of 110 kilometers from the launch site, as well as accurately target a missile launched from an altitude of more than 37 kilometers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more