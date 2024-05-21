President of Ukraine makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. On May 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed bilateral cooperation issues in regional security and energy, trade, and other fields.

During the conversation, they noted that relevant instructions would be given regarding the implementation of joint cooperation projects between the respective institutions of both countries.