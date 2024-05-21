President of Kyrgyzstan inaugurates airport in Talas

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, inaugurated the airport in Talas city, Trend reports.

According to the president's press service, Zhaparov highlighted that the airport in Talas, originally built in 1979, ceased functioning after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The runway was subsequently closed due to the need for a complete reconstruction and the outdated artificial coverings.

The president emphasized that within a year, the airport was restored to meet international standards. The revamped airport complex now features a new terminal with a capacity of 100 passengers per hour and a modernized runway.

Zhaparov also noted that the airport revival project extends beyond Talas. Active construction is underway for terminal complexes at the international airports of Karakol and Tamchy. The construction of the Naryn regional airport’s airfield is complete, with ongoing repairs to its runway. The runways at the airports of Kazarman, Kerben, and Batken are nearing the end of their reconstruction. The Batken international airport is already receiving flights from various locations.

Additionally, it was noted that, for the first time, Manas International Airport has acquired Q-400 aircraft to support domestic air travel needs.