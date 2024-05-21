Azerbaijan's parliament backs student exchange with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Azerbaijani Parliament has approved the protocol for student exchange between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the draft law "On Approval of "Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Cooperation in the Field of Education dated April 3, 2017", which was submitted for discussion at today's Parliament session.

According to the project, an equal number of students will be exchanged annually between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on bachelor's degree programs - 3 persons, master's degree programs - 5 persons, doctoral degree programs - 2 persons, basic (or higher) medical education programs, and residency programs - 2 persons.

The Azerbaijani side will organize training of three persons on the group of technical and technological specialties (bachelor's degree - 1, master's degree - 1, doctoral studies - 1), 3 persons on the group of humanitarian and social specialties (bachelor's degree - 1, master's degree - 1, doctoral studies - 1), 3 persons on the group of economic and managerial specialties (bachelor's degree - 1, master's degree - 2), one person on the group of natural specialties (master's degree), two persons on the group of specialties of basic (basic higher) medical education, and on the specialties, on which the following specialties are provided.

The Kazakh side will organize training of 5 people in the field of information and communication technologies, mechanical engineering, processing, and construction industry (bachelor's degree - 1, master's degree - 3, doctoral degree - 1), 5 - in the field of agriculture and bioresources, arts and humanities, social sciences, journalism and information, business, management, and law (bachelor's degree - 2, master's degree - 2, doctoral degree - 1), in the field of health care and social security (medicine) - two people (a program of continuous integrated training), and in the field of health care and social security (doctoral degree - 1).

Following the discussion, the document was put to a vote and approved.

