Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on extending transit of Russian oil to China for decade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. Kazakhstan has ratified the protocol on extending the transit of Russian oil to China for 10 years, Trend reports via Akorda.

The corresponding law on ratification was signed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The agreement between the parties is extended until January 1, 2034. The cost of oil transportation is set at $2.1 per ton and will be paid in tenge based on the exchange rate of the US dollar to the tenge.

According to the agreement, Kazakhstan will transport 10 million tons of oil annually through its territory.

