Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals in European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The U-23 European Youth Championship in Greco-Roman wrestling is currently underway in Baku, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

On the second day of the competition, the winners of five weight categories were determined.

Four Azerbaijani athletes fought for medals. Two of them performed in the finals, and two - in the bouts for "bronze."

The Azerbaijani team concluded the day with two gold and two bronze medals. Ziya Babashov and Khasay Hasanli triumphed and became European champions, while Rashad Mammadov and Lachin Valiyev earned "bronze."

