Afghan situation requires close attention - President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. The Afghan situation requires close attention, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Trend reports via Akorda.

“The situation in Afghanistan requires close attention. It is crucial to continue efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis and create conditions for long-term stabilization. Supporting Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty is particularly relevant,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized the need for countries to pay special attention to the issue of climate change.

“Without urgent proactive measures, this problem could lead our planet into a dramatic period of global natural cataclysms. Extreme weather conditions are emerging as one of the world's major challenges. Therefore, it is essential to refine the SCO's approaches to combating natural disasters. This spring, Kazakhstan experienced the severe negative impacts of climate change firsthand. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to your countries for their solidarity and assistance during the unprecedented large-scale floods in Kazakhstan. We deeply appreciate this support,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel