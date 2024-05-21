Georgia comments on conclusion of Venice Commission on law on foreign agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic party stated that the Venice Commission's conclusion on the law on foreign agents has no legal basis, Member of the parliamentary majority Salome Kurasbediani said at a briefing, Trend reports.

She noted that the conclusion of the Venice Commission lacks professional legal justification and contains a lot of factually incorrect information.

"As a result, the Venice Commission was forced to write that transparency of NGOs and the media is bad and undemocratic. This, of course, undermines confidence in this organization and the values it is supposed to protect," Kurasbediani added.

Earlier, the Venice Commission published an opinion on the law on transparency of foreign influence adopted in Georgia and strongly recommended that the authorities repeal it in its current form.