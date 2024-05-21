Farewell ceremony for Iranian president begins in Tabriz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A farewell ceremony has begun in Tabriz for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying officials who died in a helicopter crash, according to IGNA agency, Trend reports.

To note, following the farewell ceremony in Tabriz, a farewell ceremony will also be held at the shrine in Qom Province, located in northern Iran, today at 16:00 (GMT +7).

At 21:00, a farewell ceremony will be organized at Imam Khomeini's worship site in Tehran.

On May 22, a farewell ceremony for the President of Iran with the participation of high-ranking foreign delegations will take place in Tehran.

On May 23, in South Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran, at 8:00 local time, a farewell ceremony for the President of Iran will take place.

At 12:00 on May 23, in the city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, in northeastern Iran, a farewell ceremony and funeral will be held at the Imam Reza mausoleum.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

