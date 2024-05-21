Details on post of Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Until Iran appoints a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, his powers will be fulfilled by Charge d'Affaires Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the information, the diplomatic activity of the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi has ended and he has returned to his country.

To note, on May 19, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi informed on his page on social network X that his diplomatic mission was over.

