Next tasks fulfilled at EFES-2024 multinational drills involving Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The next tasks were fulfilled during the EFES - 2024 multinational exercise, held in Türkiye with the involvement of servicemen from different countries, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the exercise’s plan, servicemen of the participating countries performed practical shooting with the use of various caliber small arms.

Moreover, tasks on conducting battle in human settlements, neutralizing an imaginary enemy, providing first aid to wounded serviceman and evacuation were successfully accomplished.

The Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen, along with other participants, successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks.

To note, the international exercise, aimed at exchanging experience, organizing joint activities of the servicemen of the participating countries, improving the skills of staff officers in making decisions on the map, as well as further increasing their professionalism and training, will last until May 30.

