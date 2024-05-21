Embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan invites to "Master and Tatyana" film screening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan invites to the screening of a film by Giedrė Žičkytė "Master and Tatyana".

The screening will take place on 23rd of May, 2024, Thursday, at 18:30. The original language is Lithuanian/Russian with English and Azerbaijani subtitles.

Admission is free, but only by prior registration (as the venue of the screening depends on the number of registered participants).

“Some called him a madman, others - a genius. Because he kept a live lion in his apartment. Because he was the first to go beyond Lithuanian surroundings and document the spontaneous reality of Soviet Republics. He worked a lot and drank a lot. He lived in Vilnius with his beautiful wife Tatyana. They were the vibrant couple of the '60s. Just as vibrant was their home, always full of people, wine, nightlong conversations, guests from the farthermost places of the Soviet Union. Vitas Luckus was engulfed by his passion for truth and photography.”