Turkmenistan plans to commission new residential buildings in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 21. Turkmenistan plans to put into operation new residential buildings as well as a water treatment facility in Ashgabat city, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"On the occasion of Ashgabat City Day, new buildings and facilities are planned to be inaugurated, including a water treatment plant with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day in Bagtyyarlyk district and 136 two-story residential buildings in the Choganli residential complex in the same area," he said.

Meanwhile, as part of the strategy for developing building construction and infrastructure improvement in Turkmenistan, the focus is on comprehensive support for residential and commercial construction, as well as renovation of existing facilities.

In this context, the emphasis is on the introduction of innovative technologies, the development of specialist skills in architecture, engineering, and construction, as well as attracting investments and establishing partnerships with international construction companies in order to ensure sustainable economic growth and increase the level of comfort for the population.