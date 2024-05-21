Azerbaijan records hike in insurance market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. From January through April this year, 17 Azerbaijani insurance companies collected a total of 542.841 million manat, or $319.3 million in insurance premiums, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The figures from CBA show that this is a 16.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The amount of payments made by insurance companies during the reporting period amounted to 209.55 million manat, or $123.26 million. This is 55.7 percent more than a year ago.

Over the past 4 months, 38.6 manat, or $22.7, of payments were made for every 100 manat, or $58.8 of insurance premiums. In the same period last year, this indicator amounted to 26 manat, or $15.3.

