Medical waste refocusing: BT TexnoServis' head on safe medical waste grip (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Ecology is more important than ever in our country and beyond. Medical waste use is a top concern. Government tenders show that hazardous medical waste in the republic averages 115,000 cubic meters. Materials in contact with infectious patients, mercury-containing compounds, expired drugs, etc. Where does hazardous waste go after leaving the hospital?

The co-owner of medical waste transportation and disposal company BT Texno Servis, Kamran Baghirov discusses how to fix this problem, making medical waste transportation and disposal transparent and safe, and what legislative actions are being taken in his interview.

- Today, state policy prioritizes environmental protection. Waste management firms are crucial here. BT Texno Servis, a young medical waste transportation and disposal company, was popular at the 27th International Medical Innovations Exhibition at Baku Expo Center. It was clear a serious player had entered the market - a company positioning itself as an innovative company with the slogan "Biri sağalarkən, başkası xəstələnməsin" ("Healing some, not harming others"). I would like to know more about BT Texno Servis...

- You are right; our company does position itself as an innovative company. For example, we use a QR code system to track medical waste from collection to disposal, which ensures transparency and accuracy. Our furnaces, which meet international standards, can work around the clock, turning hazardous waste into harmless soot. All processes are supervised by well-trained professionals. BT Texno Servis is certified for compliance with all environmental and sanitary norms and is licensed by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

- Let's hypothetically imagine that I am the director of a private clinic or a scientific laboratory. Why should I cooperate with your company? What makes it different from others?

- As the head of a medical facility, you are responsible for the safe transportation and disposal of medical waste. Partnering with a company that strictly adheres to all safety standards and regulations is essential.

- You won't believe me, I've never paid attention to where a doctor throws a syringe, absorbent cotton or bandages after injecting or bandaging a patient suffering from a serious disease... To what extent, in your opinion, do our medical institutions observe the rules of hygiene and handle waste correctly? Are your specialists involved in education?

- Changes for the better are becoming visible thanks to the active role of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Both the Ministry of Ecology and the Ministry of Health pay special attention to this issue, taking measures to help change the attitude of medical institutions toward this problem.

We remember how much trouble the coronavirus pandemic caused, so attention must be paid not only to the correct disposal of waste but also to its subsequent utilization to avoid the spread of disease. Our company, of course, also attaches great importance to the training of medical personnel by conducting specialized training. At these trainings, we talk about the classification of medical waste, necessary safety measures, and possible consequences of irresponsible attitude to medical waste.

Proper medical waste disposal is crucial for several reasons. First, it prevents the spread of diseases, including contagious ones, to protect medical staff, patients, and society. It protects the environment since improper disposal can pollute water and soil. Additionally, regulatory compliance is crucial. We help healthcare facilities follow tight laws and avoid legal and financial penalties.

- Now it is clear why your slogan "Birisağalarkən,başkasıxəstələnməsin" ("Healing some, not harming others") sounds like a call. Please share the details of the recycling process your company uses.

- Before incineration, each bag of waste must be registered, sorted, and sanitized. After the waste is loaded into the incineration chamber, it is exposed to high temperatures. As a result of combustion, medical waste in the form of smoke enters the next chamber. Only 5 percent ash of the total waste remains. In the second combustion chamber, the combustion products (gases) are completely neutralized. Here they are heated to even higher temperatures - from 1,100 to 1,500 degrees Celsius. This reduces the risk of hazardous emissions entering the atmosphere to zero. Safe smoke escapes through a duct into the scrubber's water filter housing and is then swirled by aerodynamic force. The gases are purified using sodium hydroxide (NaOH).

A pumping station supplies water, which moistens the gas through the piping and nozzle. Water particles capture dust and sink. Dirty water enters a settling tank or treatment plant. All processes are mechanized and supervised by Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources experts. The operator tracks combustion temperature, hazardous pollutants, and furnace time, which can burn 600 cubic meters of garbage every day.

- In 2022 and 2023, tenders on the utilization of medical waste were held by the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance. This year, the tender was announced by the Innovation and Supply Center under the Association for Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan. Such an innovative company as BTTexno Servis takes part in such an important tender.

- Yes, we participate in all possible tenders as we want to be useful, and we evaluate our chances very highly as we have a technical base unparalleled in Azerbaijan. We have taken all necessary measures to ensure perfect work, as we deal with hazardous waste.

Important tender innovations are worth discussing. First, the public-private partnership statute allows private sector investments and long-term state-private sector cooperation to tackle socially significant tasks on mutually beneficial terms. This program allowed us to sign a memorandum with the Waste Management Center LLC, under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, to support activities to create a high-quality ecological environment in the country. The government's efforts to organize transparent tenders are the second.

- So you're saying that you won this tender?

- No, let me explain. We gave the best price, and this is already reflected in the commission minutes, and now we are waiting for the announcement of the winner of the tender. The customer has not yet determined the exact date. We hope for the best, as we consider our company to be the most worthy of this order.

- Thank you very much for the interesting interview. We wish your company good luck in the tender and success in its so important activity contributing to environmental protection.