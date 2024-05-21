PwC Azerbaijan Contributed to GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. PwC Azerbaijan proudly contributed to the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 event by moderating the session on 'Securing the Interconnected World,' led by Farid Gattal, Head of Advisory Services. This session featured keynote speakers Dr. Emin Islam Tatli, CISO at Turkcell; Zhassulan Zhussupov, Malware Researcher & Threat Hunter at 7Generation; and Ksistof Ledichov, Sales Director at Mediafon Datapro.

The session addressed the security challenges and opportunities presented by AI, quantum computing, and virtualized infrastructures. Discussions emphasized the need for unified cybersecurity strategies in our expanding digital ecosystem.

The panel also included valuable insights from industry experts such as Vikas Dahiya, Head of Global Cybersecurity Sales at Nokia; Koji Kurushima, CEO of Mobicom Corporation; Murad Gurbanov, CISO at Unibank; and Babek Aghayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Prosol. These experts highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in building a secure and resilient digital future.

By participating in these critical discussions, PwC Azerbaijan showcases its dedication to strengthening cybersecurity measures and encouraging synergy among industry stakeholders. Together, we are working towards a more secure and resilient digital future.