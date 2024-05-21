Turkish VP, FM to attend funeral ceremony for Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Tehran to attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian, who died in a helicopter crash on May 22, Trend reports via Turkish media.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

The farewell ceremony in Tabriz for Raisi and other victims of the helicopter crash has ended.

Another farewell ceremony is expected to be held today at the shrine in Qom Province, located in northern Iran, at 16:00 (GMT +7) and at 21:00 at Imam Khomeini's worship site in Tehran.

On May 22, prayer will be performed, and a farewell ceremony will be held at the University of Tehran at 07:30 with the participation of high-ranking foreign delegations in Tehran.

On May 23, in South Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran, at 8:00, a farewell ceremony for the President of Iran will take place.

At 12:00 on May 23, in the city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, in northeastern Iran, a farewell ceremony and funeral will be held at the Imam Reza mausoleum.

