Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to resolve emerging problems peacefully - MFA
Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to resolve all the emerging problems peacefully, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday following a telephone conversation between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The Russian side reaffirmed the appeal to the parties to settle all emerging problems peacefully, through negotiations. Russia is ready to continue to provide possible assistance to this process," the ministry said.
Rudenko and Klaar exchanged opinions and views on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
