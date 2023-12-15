Doors of ‘3+3’ format still open for Georgia - Russian MFA

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia Materials 15 December 2023 22:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The doors of the “3+3” format, which includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran, are still available to Georgia, provided that the country expresses its readiness to join, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told journalists, Trend reports.

“For our Georgian neighbors, the doors are always open in the “3+3” format. When and if they feel ready to participate in this format, all the other five countries, I am generally sure, will welcome this, in fact,” he noted Galuzin.

He also noted that Russia continues to actively participate in this format, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation to solve regional problems.

