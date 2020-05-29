Steel import by France from Turkey since early 2020 down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of steel from Turkey to France declined by 17.2 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $47.4 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on May 21.

In April 2020, the steel export from Turkey to France also decreased by 8.6 percent compared to April 2019, making up slightly over $15.1 million.

From January through April of this year, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of $4 billion to the world markets, which is 18.1 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

The overall export of steel from Turkey made up 7.8 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In April 2020, Turkey exported steel in the amount of $903.1 million to the world markets, which is 26.9 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s steel export amounted to 10 percent of the country's total export.

During the last 12 months (from April 2019 through April 2020), Turkey exported the steel in the amount of $12.9 billion.

