Turkey registers 6,261 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Friday confirmed 6,261 new COVID-19 cases, including 561 symptomatic patients, raising the total infections in the country to 5,319,359, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 69 to 48,593, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,192,945 after 6,217 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 997 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 224,128 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 56,570,784.