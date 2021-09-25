Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up
The export of cars from Turkey to Russia increased by 46.7 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $377.05 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.
Thus, the export of cars from Turkey to Russia increased by 37.3 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020, up to $53.8 million.
Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $14.4 billion.
Moreover, Turkey exported cars worth $2.3 billion in June 2021, which is by 16.8 percent more than in June 2020.
The export of the Turkish cars totaled $29.1 billion over the past 12 months (June 2020 through June 2021).
