Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up

Turkey 25 September 2021 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

The export of cars from Turkey to Russia increased by 46.7 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $377.05 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Thus, the export of cars from Turkey to Russia increased by 37.3 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020, up to $53.8 million.

Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $14.4 billion.

Moreover, Turkey exported cars worth $2.3 billion in June 2021, which is by 16.8 percent more than in June 2020.

The export of the Turkish cars totaled $29.1 billion over the past 12 months (June 2020 through June 2021).

