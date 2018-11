An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted 13 km north of Anchorage in U.S. state of Alaska at 17:29:28 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 40.9 km, was initially determined to be at 61.34 degrees north latitude and 149.9366 degrees west longitude.

