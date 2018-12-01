Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake in Alaska

A tsunami waring has been issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage in the U.S. state of Alaska on Friday morning, Xinhua reports.

The quake, which was initially reported with a magnitude of 6.7, was updated to 7.0, jolting 11 km north of Anchorage at 17:29:28 GMT on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Anchorage said on Twitter that a tsunami alert was issued and in place for Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.

There was no report of casualties from the quake at the moment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news