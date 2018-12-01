Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake in Alaska

1 December 2018 00:29 (UTC+04:00)

A tsunami waring has been issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage in the U.S. state of Alaska on Friday morning, Xinhua reports.

The quake, which was initially reported with a magnitude of 6.7, was updated to 7.0, jolting 11 km north of Anchorage at 17:29:28 GMT on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Anchorage said on Twitter that a tsunami alert was issued and in place for Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.

There was no report of casualties from the quake at the moment.

