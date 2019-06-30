Three people killed, one injured in plane crash in Alaska

30 June 2019 08:55 (UTC+04:00)

As many as three people were killed, while one more was wounded as a result of a small plane have crashed near Moose Pass, Alaska, local media reported on Saturday, citing the local police, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Anchorage Daily News newspaper reported that the plane smashed into a mountain on the northern side of Tern Lake at about 4 p.m. local time on Friday (23:00 p.m. GMT).

One survivor was taken to a hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and partially collapsed lung, according to the newspaper.

The newspaper reported that bodies of those killed in the incident had not been recovered so far.

In May, at least six people were unaccounted for after two planes carrying 16 people had crashed in the US state of Alaska.

