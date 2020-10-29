Kraft Heinz third-quarter sales beat estimates
Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, as consumers cooking more at home bought more of its packaged foods and condiments, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company, known for brands from Philadelphia cream cheese to Heinz ketchup, said third-quarter sales grew 6% to $6.44 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
