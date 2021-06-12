US seeks constructive engagement with Russia - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Russians on Russia Day on Saturday, noting that US authorities seek constructive engagement with the Russian government in the interest of promoting a more stable and predictable bilateral relationship, according to the Department of State, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the citizens of Russia as you celebrate Russia Day," Blinken said in a statement.

"I take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the government of the Russian Federation in the interest of promoting a more stable and predictable bilateral relationship. Likewise, we remain steadfastly committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on the aspirations outlined in the Declaration of Russian State Sovereignty and their desire to work together with the international community and cooperate peacefully on matters of global concern," he noted.

The top US diplomat stressed that "this holiday marks the significant step Russia made on June 12, 1991, when it held its first free, open, and fair elections, and adopted the Declaration of Russian State Sovereignty." "This important document recognized the democratic aspirations and sovereignty of the peoples of Russia and guaranteed their rights and equal protections under the rule of law, and their right to life and dignity, honoring their centuries of history, culture, and traditions," he noted.

Russia Day is a public holiday celebrated since 1992 on the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR).