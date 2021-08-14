Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Tovuz - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces have again opened fire on Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Tovuz district, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

At 23:05 (GMT+4) on August 13, units of the Armenian Armed Forces, from positions in the village of Chinari, Berd district, launched a fire at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the village of Munjuglu, Tovuz district, with small arms, the ministry said.

As the Defense Ministry stated, there are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani army.

At present, the situation in this direction is stable, the operational situation is controlled by the Azerbaijani army units.