State Migration Service chief: It is important to hold regular meetings between government and business community

American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) organized its monthly members’ luncheon, featuring participation and speech by Mr. Vusal Huseynov, newly appointed Chief of State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMS).

Mr. Vusal Huseynov expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have a face-to-face dialogue with business representatives. He emphasized that SMS is one of the first points foreigners address when arriving in the country. Therefore, and since the development of tourism and business climate is directly related to migration issues, ensuring of transparency and convenience are among the key priorities of the State Migration Service.

The Chief of the Service stressed that large-scale and long-term foreign investments require more favorable business environment. Large-scale initiatives, major infrastructure projects, establishment of Alat Free Trade Zone, commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline, construction of International Sea Trade Port have given a special impetus to attraction of foreign investment to our country, which in turn stipulates a flexible migration management.

Mr. Huseynov noted that the dialogue with the business community has widened with the aim of getting suggestions and comments concerning the activities of the SMS, aligning work of the Service in compliance with the current requirements as well as attracting foreign investment to our country. He also expressed hope that AmCham member-companies’ representatives would also be represented in the Consultative Board to be set up by the SMS. He reminded about the first meeting with the Chamber, when he expressed support for the implementation of this project with their active participation in the discussions. He said that the thoughts and opinions reflected in "White Paper", "EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan" and other documents were of great importance in view of reforms for improvement of the business and investment environment in our country, saying that the proposals have been analyzed in details and reviewed by the Service.

Mr. Huseynov invited companies operating in Azerbaijan to pursue a nationalization policy by providing trainings to nationals in order to meet the need for qualified personnel and increase the employment of the local population, as well as to utilize local labor resources effectively. The Chief of the Service added that the works on facilitation of relevant laws has been continued as well.

At the end of his speech, Mr. Vusal Huseynov thanked the guests and the representatives of AmCham Azerbaijan for their invitation, stressing out the importance of regular meetings between the Government and the business community and applauded the efficient work carried out aimed at further development of the country's business environment. Afterwards, the State Migration Service Chief provided detailed answers to the questions of the Luncheon participants.

This Luncheon was also a unique opportunity for AmCham members to learn on private sector investment opportunities and challenges from Ms. Tara Blake, Director at the Finance Department at OPIC (Overseas Private Investment Corporation). She made an overview of U.S. investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, outlined most attractive sectors and industries for investing, as well as emphasized the government-initiated incentives, which contribute to inviting American private capital into Azerbaijani economy. In addition, the Luncheon featured several member presentations. Around 150 participants attended the event, including representatives of diplomatic corps.

AmCham Azerbaijan Members’ Luncheons are organized monthly by the Chamber and feature participation of high ranked government officials, members of Parliament and representatives of diplomatic corps. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, AmCham Azerbaijan is composed of over 280 Member-Companies and Associates active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment in Azerbaijan.

