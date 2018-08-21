Advantageous 4G offers from Bakcell

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan constantly develops advantageous offers and expands the coverage area of its ultra-fast 4G/LTE network in order to provide the customers with high quality mobile communication services and best digital customer experience on the market.

To provide the customers with the possibility to enjoy the best features of its 4G services, which are available all over Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan, Bakcell offers advantageous Internet packages, designed to meet the needs and demands of each and every customer segment.

For instance, heavy internet users can benefit from monthly 10 GB, 30 GB, 50 GB and even unlimited “internet only” Sur@ packages for use with Data SIMs. Offered for as low as 12, 20, 30 and 50 AZN respectively, the “Data only” packages of Bakcell will allow the subscribers to enjoy ultra-fast 4G speeds of up-to 225 Mbps and to watch or upload high resolution 4K content, have an instant access to entertainment, live HD quality streams, sports and concerts in real time on mobile devices and “Smart” TVs.

All the internet packages of Bakcell were designed to be 4G compatible, which means that the state-of-the-art LTE-A network of Bakcell will help the users get the best out of their internet connection and benefit from maximum level of speed and convenience. Being the most innovative operator on the market, Bakcell is constantly researching to learn the exact needs and demands of all the customer segments. Thus, Bakcell has designed various internet packages especially for modern smartphone users. Monthly packages of 1,3,5,10 and 20 GB offer flexibility of usage and plenty of internet traffic, allowing the customers to benefit from superiority of the 4G network of Bakcell.

More information about the internet offers of Bakcell for smartphones is available at https://www.bakcell.com/en/internet-for-smartphones and information about Data-only offers can be found at https://www.bakcell.com/en/internet-for-other-devices

Bakcell continues implementation of works aimed at expansion of its 4G coverage area, in order to make the 4G/LTE services accessible for even more customers all over the country. The company will continue bringing renewed, convenient and exciting tariffs, products and services to the modern users of mobile communication.

Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking.

