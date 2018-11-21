Bakcell receives certificate of commendation from ASAN Letter (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan was awarded with a commendation for active participation in the “ASAN Letter” initiative.

The main purpose of the “ASAN Letter” project, implemented by the “ASAN Volunteers” Organization, is to bring joy to the lives of children from sensitive groups, and increase the overall social responsibility and the sense of care in the society.

On 21st of November, a special event was organized to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the project, where the partners of this initiative were awarded with certificates of commendation.

By means of its “Bakcell Stars” Corporate Social Responsibility program, Bakcell always maintains the focus on the children from sensitive groups, and children in need for special care. During the event, Bakcell was awarded with a special commendation for support shown to the “ASAN Letter” project.

“Bakcell has supported thousands of children by actively participating in the projects aimed at helping the children in need for special care, and ensuring the provision of equal rights and inclusive education opportunities for them. The “ASAN Letter” project provided us with a great chance to bring joy to the lives of children and make their wishes come true” said Suheyla Jafarova, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications department of Bakcell.

This project, committed to turning the dreams and wishes of children into reality, covers children aged up to 14, by means of the www.asanmektub.az website. Thus, letters written by the children are placed to the said website and their wishes are being fulfilled by the kind-hearted citizens. Mobile communication support for this project is also provided by Bakcell.

