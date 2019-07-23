Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC earns $21.2M for 1H19

23 July 2019 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azercosmos OJSC,Azerbaijan's satellite operator, earned $21.2 million for the provision of telecommunications and optical satellite services for the first half of 2019, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The company’s profit will be $45 million by the end of 2019, according to forecasts.

The company noted that its profit increased by 47 percent compared to the same period last year.

Almost all profit accounted for satellite services - 90 percent. The services were rendered to the US, France, Malaysia, the UK, Germany and the UAE. In the first half of this year, the company attracted new customers from nine countries, and its list of partners includes companies from a total of 20 countries.

More than 150 TV and radio channels broadcast via the company’s satellites have a total audience of more than 20 million people, according to the report.

After the launch of the second telecommunications satellite Azerspace-2 in February this year, Azercosmos has become a reliable operator in the regional satellite services market. The new satellite allowed the company serving customers from the US, the UAE and Tanzania.

Thirteen countries from the Baltic States, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, including Azerbaijan, used images of a satellite of remote observation of the Earth’s surface - Azersky. They were used for the needs of cartography, agriculture, ecology, land use and monitoring.

Two communications satellites, Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and the low-orbit satellite Azersky are under the jurisdiction of Azercosmos OJSC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:36
Five Azerbaijani wrestlers proceed to EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 16:31
Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank increases assets
Economy 16:21
Athlete from Belarus talks on Azerbaijani National Gymnastics Arena during EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:15
Azerbaijani gymnast talks best performance at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:04
Azerbaijani State Committee: Armenian armed forces destroyed 17 mosques in Aghdam alone
Politics 15:33
Latest
Li Peng, hardline Chinese leader in Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90
Other News 16:37
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:36
Five Azerbaijani wrestlers proceed to EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 16:31
TAP enters final stretch, says country manager
Oil&Gas 16:29
Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank increases assets
Economy 16:21
Athlete from Belarus talks on Azerbaijani National Gymnastics Arena during EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:15
Volume of cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via Turkish ports disclosed
Economy 16:15
Uzbekistan exports textiles worth $770 M
Economy 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnast talks best performance at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:04