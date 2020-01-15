Azercell Telecom releases report on Mobile Dental Clinic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has announced a final report on Mobile Dental Clinic for its successful activity in 2019.

The doctors of the clinic visited thousands of boarding schools, orphanages in Baku and regions and examined many people in need. 507 people have had a medical examination, whereas 546 patients have been treated.

Considering the lack of dental cabinets in most orphanages, Azercell has supplied Mobile Dental Clinic with the best modern medical equipment. The company aims to help all the orphans living not only in Baku but also in the regions of the country.

It is worth informing that all the medical examinations and treatment provision are carried out by the “Caspian Compassion Project” with the support of Azercell. Mobile Dental Clinic has provided checkups and treatment as needed to thousands of people throughout its operation.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news