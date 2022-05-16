Head of Department: new appointment at AccessBank

Since today Vasif Ahmadov has been appointed as the Head of the Small and Medium Business (SMBC) Department of AccessBank.

Mr. Ahmadov works at AccessBank for 15 years, since December 2007. He held various positions in the bank: from 2014 he was SMBC Manager at Khirdalan Branch, from 2017 - Manager of Small and Medium Business Loans Financial Restructuring and Recovery Unit under the Financial Restructuring and Recovery Department and from 2018 continued his career path as Director of SMBC Department. Prior to his latest appointment, he served as Deputy Head of SMBC Department.

Vasif Ahmadov graduated with distinction from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics with a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics and Management.