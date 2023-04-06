Azerbaijan Airlines orders 12 A320neo Family aircraft (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan flag carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines, has placed an order with Airbus for 12 A320neo Family aircraft including A320neo and A321neo.

The contract was signed at a ceremony held in Baku on April 6. These latest generation A320neo Family aircraft are part of the company’s fleet renewal strategy to operate the most modern and fuel efficient aircraft and increase operational efficiency and competitiveness. It offers passengers excellent comfort throughout its fleet. The engine choice will be announced by the airline at a later stage.

“We are pleased to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Airbus on the modernization program of our fleet and intend to strengthen the bilateral partnership. The signed contract will provide our passengers with the most modern and comfortable single-aisle aircraft,” First Vice-President of AZAL CJSC Samir Rzayev said.

“This order marks an important milestone in the fruitful relationship between Airbus and Azerbaijan Airlines,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International. “The A320neo Family continues to be a top choice for airlines looking for fuel-efficient and cost-effective fleet solutions. This order is a testament to the trust our customers have in the performance and reliability of A320neo aircraft. We are confident that this choice will further boost the sustainable growth of Azerbaijan Airlines.”

Currently Azerbaijan Airlines operates a fleet of 14 Airbus aircraft - 4 A319ceo, 6 A320ceo, 2 A340s and since the beginning of the year, 3 new generation A320neo.

The airline plans to deploy efficient A320neo Family aircraft to further develop its domestic and international route network.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel burn and CO2 emission saving.

With some 8,700 orders from 135 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft.