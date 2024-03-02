Middle Corridor gaining geopolitical, economic significance - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Middle Corridor gaining geopolitical, economic significance, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held today.

"It goes without any doubt that, given Azerbaijan’s strategic location, the Middle Corridor, which essentially unites China, Europe, and Central Asia, and is also compatible with other China's initiative called ‘Belt and Road’, has been gaining in geopolitical and economic significance," he said.

Amirbayov pointed out that, last year, the EBRD and the European Union recognized that the Middle Corridor is the most sustainable transport corridor linking Asia to Europe. "With enhanced infrastructure capabilities, streamlined processes, and competitive costs, I believe the comparative advantage of the Middle Corridor is evident," he added.

The official also highlighted that Azerbaijan, together with Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Türkiye strengthen coordination within the Middle Corridor. This includes creating a unified tariff system, improving transport network management, enhancing border crossing practices, making connections more user-friendly, and also, achieving better environmental outcomes.

"Therefore, the countries are currently implementing the roadmap of so-called soft connectivity measures, along with some hard infrastructure investment projects. These initiatives are primarily aimed at lowering transaction costs, increasing operational efficiency, and enhancing private sector participation," Amirbayov said.