Details of Russian Bashkortostan delegation's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A delegation of Russia's Bashkortostan has arrived in Azerbaijan with non-energy product supply proposals, Russia's trade representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov said during the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

"The delegation arrived with proposals for supplying non-energy products and aims to seek partners here. Their primary objective is to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan, involving the supply of products from Bashkortostan and the purchase of high-quality goods from Azerbaijan. Of significant value is the delegation's contribution to enhancing food security in the Azerbaijani economy and expanding opportunities for small businesses. They bring new projects, developments, and technologies that can be effectively implemented in Azerbaijan's agro-industrial complex," he said.

