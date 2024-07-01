PwC Azerbaijan Announces Shaukat Tapia as New Country Managing Partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. PwC Azerbaijan today announced the appointment of Shaukat Tapia as the new Country Managing Partner, effective 1 July 2024.

Mr. Tapia, who has been with PwC since 2011, has previously served as the Country Managing Partner and Leader of the Assurance practice at PwC Mongolia. He brings over 20 years of professional experience from roles in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mongolia.

Shaukat Tapia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Audit from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in India. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Colorado, USA), a Lifetime Mongolia Auditor, and a member of MONICPA.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Tapia said: “This is an incredible honor and an enormous responsibility, especially at this important time in our country and region. I look forward to working with the PwC community to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes for our clients and society.”

PwC Azerbaijan expresses confidence that Mr. Tapia’s leadership and extensive experience will drive the firm to new heights.