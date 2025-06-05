Azerbaijan offers new land area for investors in Alat Free Economic Zone (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is recognized as one of the most attractive free economic zones in the region. I would like to announce plans to offer 60 hectares of land to future investors, said Valeh Alaskerov, Chairman of the Management Board of AFEZ, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference in Baku, Alaskerov articulated that in the imminent timeframe, an augmented allocation of 138 hectares will be rendered accessible to stakeholders, and within a fiscal year, a comprehensive offering of 364 hectares will be unveiled.

He laid it on the line that right now, we have a whopping 6,500 hectares of land ready to roll for investment opportunities.

Alasgarov also announced the construction of a major airport within the AFEZ territory.

“The initial phase of the airport will cover 750 hectares, and it will later be expanded to become one of the largest airports in the region.

Considering this, we are fully prepared to provide all types of transportation and logistics services for interested investors currently operating in the Alat Free Economic Zone,” he added.