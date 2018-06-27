Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 118 times

27 June 2018 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 118 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 27.

Armenia’s armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Hikmet Hajiyev responds to Eurasianet article that distorts truth about Azerbaijan
Politics 26 June 15:39
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 June 11:04
Croatia calls on Karabakh conflict sides to refrain from actions hindering peaceful resolution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 June 20:26
Etisalat roaming agreement with Karabakh Telecom terminated: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 June 16:48
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 June 14:35
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 June 09:43
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 92 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 June 10:06
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 June 09:38
Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs may meet soon
Politics 22 June 19:34
Intensification of OSCE MG efforts important in Karabakh conflict’s fair settlement: Azerbaijani PM
Politics 22 June 19:10
Prime Minister: Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Politics 22 June 12:55
Azerbaijani FM: Such threats as Karabakh conflict damage co-op within EaP
Politics 22 June 12:19
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 June 09:21
EU supports efforts to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict: Mogherini
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 June 15:12
Azerbaijani defense minister talks army’s success at frontline
Politics 21 June 11:30
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 125 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 June 09:48
Turkey confident that Karabakh to be liberated from Armenian occupation - Chief Ombudsman
Politics 20 June 17:58
Russia says to do its utmost to constructively contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 June 16:42