Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

2 July 2019 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day, Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ceasefire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran denies participation of its athletes in competitions in occupied Azerbaijani lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 18:10
Minister: Azerbaijan been long making efforts to bring expert commission to occupied lands
Politics 1 July 17:31
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 09:51
Relatively calm situation on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 June 10:10
MFA: Party interested in Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement shouldn’t avoid talks
Politics 28 June 19:41
PACE releases appeal over Azerbaijani hostages in Armenian captivity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:19
Latest
Oil prices climb as OPEC extends cuts, but demand worries persist
Other News 11:43
Alternative energy sources to be launched in one of Kazakhstan's region
Economy 11:41
OPEC decision: What should US customers be worried about?
Oil&Gas 11:41
Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)
Oil&Gas 11:31
Iran exceeds 300 kg cap in uranium enrichment
Nuclear Program 11:28
Turkmenistan develops new major gas chemical investment projects
Oil&Gas 11:21
Zenith Energy’s proved and probable oil reserves down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:15
Danish company to open representative office in Georgia
Economy 11:12
Labour's Corbyn calls for investigation over report he is 'too frail' to be UK PM
Other News 11:01