Armenian appeal to NATO is another misleading diplomatic offensive of Yerevan - US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend

Armenian appeal to NATO is another misleading diplomatic offensive of Yerevan that will not deliver any results to Armenia’s defensive posture, in the long run, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

In Tase’s words, the Armenian President has lost geopolitical coherence.

“In his recent interviews given for France 24 TV Channel on October 19th he has expressed his country's strategic cooperation with Russia; on the other hand, Armenian head of State is calling upon NATO Alliance for assistance. These actions taken by Armenian president are clearly illustrating Armenia's self-isolationist policy at its substance; although publicly Yerevan is reconnecting with NATO and Russian Allies,” Tase said.

He explained that Armenian leaders want to show the world that they are engaged within the Collective Security Treaty Organization and NATO; this is another misleading diplomatic offensive of Yerevan that will not deliver any results to Armenia’s defensive posture in the long run.

“Armenia's main objective is to generate confusion, misinformation, and spread slander against Azerbaijan and its people. Armenia does not have the support of CSTO in its military skirmishes inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan attacking the Azerbaijani civilian population, including children and women. NATO, as an alliance with most of its member nations unable to pay their membership dues, has no jurisdiction nor legitimacy to intervene in the defense of Armenia,” he said.