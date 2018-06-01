Pashinyan, focusing on West, wants to put pressure on Russia: Azerbaijani MP

1 June 2018 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The orientation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the West is an integral part of the Armenian policy to benefit from everywhere, Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov told Trend.

"It is connected not only with Pashinyan, but it is a general trend. If we recall the history, the Armenians who try to present themselves as a nation, in all periods of history took steps to use certain forces. Armenians have resorted to various options in order to benefit from everywhere," the Azerbaijani MP said.

Mammadov added that Pashinyan, focusing on the West, wants to put pressure on Russia, and to reduce dependence on it.

"But due to the fact that Pashinyan has not yet formed as a state leader, and a politician, he does not realize what this step will lead to. Pashinyan is controlled by a number of certain foreign forces, and acts under their dictation. Pashinyan continues to lose the trust of his people," Mammadov said.

The Azerbaijani MP said that the role of the West in Pashinyan's coming to power is undeniable.

"According to the information, about 2,000 Americans work in the diplomatic missions and other structures of Armenia. Naturally, they exercise influence and control. Certain circles of the USA and the West in general played a role in organizing riots and protests in Armenia. Of course, Pashinyan assumed certain obligations to them," the Azerbaijani MP said.

All this shows, Mammadov said that the only reliable partner of Russia in the South Caucasus is Azerbaijan.

