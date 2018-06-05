President Aliyev: Azerbaijan to even more reduce dependence on import (Version 2)

5 June 2018 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The food security problem will be resolved and Azerbaijan will even more reduce dependence on import, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks June 5 at a meeting with the staff during the opening of Region Agropark LLC in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the opening of the Goranboy Agropark. This is a wonderful event. This agropark will play a great role in strengthening Goranboy’s economic potential. The state once again rendered its support,“ said the head of state.

“As you know, the creation of agroparks in Azerbaijan is carried out with the government’s support. The state constantly pays attention and renders support to the private sector.”

President Aliyev went on to add that the government has implemented large infrastructure projects on this territory, which was not used at the time.

“There were laid roads, power lines and water pipes, irrigation work was carried out and state-of-the-art equipment was purchased by the government. Part of this equipment is presented here. This is the equipment of the most leading company in the world. Over 40 units of machinery were delivered with the government’s support and leased to the agropark,” said the head of state.

Story still developing

