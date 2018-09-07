PM signs order on Azerbaijani Foreign Intelligence Service uniform standards

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 7

Trend:

In Azerbaijan, the standards for providing military uniforms for servicemen of the Foreign Intelligence Service have been approved.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov signed the order.

The Foreign Intelligence Service, in accordance with the forms agreed with the Ministry of Finance, is instructed to submit a report about the state of ensuring approved standards as of December 31, 2018.

The report should be submitted not later than February 15, 2018.

Financing the decision's implementation is going to be at the expense of the funds provided by the state budget for the Foreign Intelligence Service.

