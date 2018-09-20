Azerbaijani president receives heads of parliaments of number of countries (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed, Chairman of the State Council of Oman Yahya bin Mahfouz Al Munziri, speaker of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva, Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Djumabekov, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, and first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Egyptian Parliament Al-Said al-Sherif, who are visiting Azerbaijan to attend a solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Story still developing

