Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO)

Politics 28 July 2020 21:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Up to 300 members of the Azerbaijani community in the UK held a peaceful rally in London against the latest provocation by Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The action took place in front of the BBC’s London office. Azerbaijanis, using loudspeakers, chanted the slogans "Enough!", "End of the Armenian aggression!" and sang the State Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Then the protesters walked along the Trafalgar Square, in front of the Prime Minister’s Office of the UK, going to the parliament building chanting "We want peace!", "We want justice!", "Karabakh is ours, and it will be ours!" Peaceful demonstrators drew attention to acts of violence by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles, saying it is important to put an end to such violent provocations.

They held another action in front of the building of the UK Parliament, where, focusing on the Azerbaijani realities, they demanded an end to the aggression of Armenia. Then the participants of the action sang the Azerbaijani national "Sari Galin" song.

In order to ensure security, police officers and representatives of private security companies were brought into the territory. In front of the BBC Office, a group of no more than 50 people from the Armenian community of the UK tried to disrupt the action, but considering the numerical superiority of Azerbaijanis, as well as the security measures taken, they refrained from their intentions.

Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
