These victories forced the enemy to return Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to us by political means - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

These victories forced the enemy to return Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to us by political means, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation on Nov. 10, Trend reports.

“We are proud of our people, our army! I am sure that all citizens of Azerbaijan believe that these days and minutes are the happiest in their lives. I am also happy to convey good news and these messages to the Azerbaijani people,” the head of state said.

“I can say: these days, I saw that we can all unite in national issues. This is also very important for our future because we all want Azerbaijan to develop and become an even more powerful country,” Azerbaijani president said.