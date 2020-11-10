Armenia says it is ready to sign surrender agreement with Azerbaijan
Armenian Armed Forces subjected Tartar to artillery fire - MoD
Armenian manpower destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line - MoD
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev addressing nation - LIVE Politics 03:04
Armenia says it is ready to sign surrender agreement with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 03:03
WHO registers record high of over 677,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours worldwide Other News 01:57
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office makes statement on downed Russian military helicopter Politics 01:02
Armenian Armed Forces subjected Tartar to artillery fire - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 01:01
Tartar city under heavy artillery attack by Armenia, one civilian wounded - top official Politics 00:59
US hits 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases US 00:34
Iranian citizens buy more real estates in Turkey Turkey 9 November 23:58
President Tokayev wishes Volodymyr Zelensky quick recovery amid COVID-19 diagnosis Kazakhstan 9 November 23:38
Tbilisi Metro, municipal buses to serve citizens until 10 PM Georgia 9 November 23:37
Ukrainian president tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 9 November 23:09
Member of Armenian National Assembly calls for terror against Azerbaijan - top official (PHOTO) Politics 9 November 22:19
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs makes statement Politics 9 November 22:08
Volume of goods exported from Iran's Razavi Khorasan declines Business 9 November 22:07
WHO says global caseload tops 50 mln Other News 9 November 21:48
Immediately after Shusha, more great news from President Aliyev: 71 villages, 1 settlement, 8 strategic heights liberated in a day - FULL LIST Politics 9 November 21:04
Armenian manpower destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 20:27
President Ilham Aliyev: Victorious Azerbaijani Army liberated 48 more villages, 1 settlement and 8 strategic hills from occupation Politics 9 November 20:19
Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 9 November 20:14
Former President of Latvia congratulates President Aliyev on regaining Shusha Politics 9 November 20:13
Announcement on liberation of Shusha spurs celebrations in Baku - LA Times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 20:07
By publishing fake news, Armenian side trying to confuse Azerbaijani citizens - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 9 November 20:01
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry renders humanitarian aid to families of Tartar and Barda districts (PHOTO) Society 9 November 19:48
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile system in direction of Khojavend district (VIDEO) Politics 9 November 19:47
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Osa anti-aircraft missile system in direction of Khojavend district – Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 9 November 19:32
Azerbaijani State Commission on Assessment and Elimination of Damage Caused by Armenian Aggression holds first meeting Politics 9 November 19:31
Azerbaijani soldier moving towards another target with weapon in one hand and flag on other – MoD Politics 9 November 19:21
Ukraine’s Honorary Consulate opens in Azerbaijani Shamakhi city Politics 9 November 19:19
Azerbaijan increases import of fruits and vegetables Business 9 November 18:48
Armenia admits complete loss of control over Azerbaijani Shusha city Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 18:35
Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region appeals to Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 18:29
Joy of Azerbaijan’s victory - photo of day (PHOTO) Society 9 November 18:23
Turkey increases export of electrical goods abroad in October 2020 Turkey 9 November 18:03
Polymetals increases ore reserves at its Kazakhstan-based mines Business 9 November 18:01
Kazakhstan's exports to Sweden down multifold Business 9 November 18:00
Power unit of largest power plant in Central Asia in Uzbekistan's region being prepared for launch Oil&Gas 9 November 17:59
Turkey reveals data on 9M2020 cargo shipment through Gemlik port Turkey 9 November 17:53
Kazakhstan more than doubles trade with India amid COVID-19 Business 9 November 17:53
ERIELL Group drills wells in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region Oil&Gas 9 November 17:53
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Ireland increase Business 9 November 17:52
Licenses issued for establishment of industrial enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 9 November 17:50
Liberation of Shusha puts end to mythical 'Great Armenia' project Politics 9 November 17:49
Azerbaijan establishing fire departments in liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 9 November 17:48
Kazakhstan's oil extraction in line with OPEC+ liabilities in Oct. 2020 Oil&Gas 9 November 17:46
Foreign companies active in almost all sectors of Turkmenistan Business 9 November 17:40
Azerbaijan confirms 503 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 9 November 17:37
WB supports Georgia’s goal of harnessing digital technologies to increase its economic competitiveness Business 9 November 17:35
Gas extraction from Iran’s Khangiran gas field restarted Oil&Gas 9 November 17:34
Azerbaijan boosts import of pharmaceuticals Business 9 November 17:30
New housing purchase prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 9 November 17:24
Bank of Georgia continues to actively support business Finance 9 November 17:19
Struggle to continue until complete liberation of Karabakh from occupation – Erdogan Politics 9 November 17:18
Lending to public organizations in Azerbaijan sharply up Finance 9 November 17:14
Azerbaijan discloses volume of imported wheat Business 9 November 17:13
Azerbaijan-Malaysia export operations notably up year on year Business 9 November 17:07
Gross output in Turkmenistan’s private sector increased in 3Q2020 Business 9 November 17:06
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Shusha city liberated from occupation Politics 9 November 17:06
Armenian troops transform mosque in Azerbaijani Fuzuli district into cowshed (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 17:05
Kaluga Turbine Works OJSC continues to support modernization of TPP in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 9 November 17:00
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 9 November 16:51
Biden’s victory to accelerate energy transition in US Oil&Gas 9 November 16:51
Unimaginable to see magnitude, scale of destruction in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenia - Assistant to president (VIDEO) Politics 9 November 16:46
Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will give our country new lease of life - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 16:45
US Democratic administration unlikely to completely ban fracking or new oil exploration Oil&Gas 9 November 16:44
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price on the rise again Finance 9 November 16:43
If we take all these territories back, then, what will we talk about - President Aliyev on negotiations with Armenia Politics 9 November 16:41
I wish to see day when three South Caucasian countries would be working together - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 16:37
Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC, Katri LLC sign tender contract Business 9 November 16:36
It is still not too late for Armenia to be reasonable - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 16:36
Iran unveils number of manufacturing enterprises to be established in Maku Free Trade Zone Construction 9 November 16:35
Azerbaijan continues to strike at Armenian positions, servicemen in direction of Khojavend district of front (VIDEO) Politics 9 November 16:34
Data on ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal revealed Oil&Gas 9 November 16:32
Main part of potato exports from Georgia falls on Russia and Azerbaijan Business 9 November 16:29
Those who live in Nagorno-Karabakh now can be absolutely sure that we will take care of them - President Aliyev Politics 9 November 16:23
Georgia reveals volume of exported cabbage and broccoli Business 9 November 16:23
Opinion about Armenians' long-centuries-old living in Nagorno Karabakh wrong - Community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 16:22
If Pashinyan, him personally give us timetable on withdrawal of its troops we will stop immediately - President Aliyev Politics 9 November 16:19
After liberation of occupied territories, we will work on return of Azerbaijani refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh - President Aliyev Politics 9 November 16:18
Those people who live there, close relatives, their sons, their brothers, they ask us not to stop - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 16:15
Turkish political support to Azerbaijan has always been here - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 16:15
With Turkey, many years ago, we signed document which provides military support in case of aggression says President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 16:12
Russian expert says Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 16:11
President Aliyev to BBC journalist: You like only to accuse, only to attack. But look in the mirror Politics 9 November 16:10
Georgia reveals volume of funds spent for quarantine space Business 9 November 16:05
President Aliyev to BBC journalist: You have no moral right to talk about free media Politics 9 November 16:04
After we liberate our territory, Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh will live much better - President Aliyev Politics 9 November 16:02
There is nothing to hide, you can see our destroyed villages - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 16:00
We do not use cluster bombs, we don’t need it - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 15:57
These 40 days, I had maybe almost 30 interviews. All of them were very aggressive and as if it was not interview, as if it was kind of accusation - President Aliyev Politics 9 November 15:56
Iran to impose night curfew in Tehran to curb infections Politics 9 November 15:52
Azerbaijani army inflicts damage on Armenian troops moving from Khojaly towards Khankendi Politics 9 November 15:40
GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city from occupation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 15:38
Azerbaijani banks disclose value of 3Q2020 loan portfolios Finance 9 November 15:35
First Georgian botanical soft drink plans to be exported Business 9 November 15:27
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 9 Society 9 November 15:15
Iran's FM to visit Pakistan Politics 9 November 15:14
Sister of former Armenian defense minister Arutunyan lives in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 9 November 15:12
We will take revenge on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 15:12
We will fight until end if Armenia does not make commitment that they will withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 9 November 15:12
Liberation of strategic Shusha city from occupation rejoiced us – Iranian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 15:03
